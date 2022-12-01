Skip to main content

How does Georgia's Defense Matchup Against Jayden Daniels?

A look at how Georgia's defense has faired this season against dual-threat quarterbacks like LSU's Jayden Daniels.

Georgia will have its hands full defensively this weekend as they try to contain Jayden Daniels, a true dual-threat quarterback. During the regular season, Daniels threw for over 2,500 yards and tacked on 824 yards on the ground as well. Trying to slow down a player with Daniels' skill set is a grind but Georgia has faired well against mobile quarterbacks this season. 

During the regular season, the Bulldogs faced three different quarterbacks with tendencies to run the football. The first one was Auburn's quarterback Robby Ashford. 

This season, Ashford ran the ball 153 different times for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. In his game against Georgia, he tallied 53 yards on the ground on nine attempts for an average of 5.8 yards per carry. He also went completed just 13 of his 38 passes against the Bulldogs. 

Next up on the schedule was Florida's Anthony Richardson, who is as physical as they come at the position. Richardson rushed for 654 yards this season and averaged 6.3 yards per carry. Georgia was quick to shut that down during their matchup as he ran for 19 yards on 11 attempts and completed just 48 percent of his passes against the Bulldogs' defense. Yet another example of when Georgia displayed the ability to defend both aspects of a quarterback's game. 

The last example is when Georgia duked it out with Tennessee and their high-profiled quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers utilized Hooker's legs a lot in their offensive game plan this year and it was an area in which he showed tremendous growth compared to previous seasons. 

Prior to Hooker's season-ending knee injury,  he had rushed for 430 yards on 103 total attempts. During his game against Georgia though, he for just 17 yards on 18 attempts and found very little room to escape outside of the pocket. 

So there you have it. In the three games, Georgia was challenged to defend a quarterback's ability to run and pass and they remained successful. A good feeling to have as they now look to replicate those performances against Daniels and LSU in the SEC Championship game this weekend. 

