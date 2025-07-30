How to Watch Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs Detroit Lions
Here is where you can tune in to catch former Georgia Bulldogs in the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers preseason matchup.
After a long offseason, football has returned as the first preseason game of the 2025 season has arrived. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to face off Thursday evening in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
The Georgia Bulldogs will be represented in the matchup, as the team has multiple former players on each roster. Some notable players to pay attention to will be Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who is coming off a spectacular rookie season. As well as a trio of rookies on the Detroit Lions (Dominic Lovett, Dan Jackson, and Tate Ratledge).
While this matchup is merely a preseason scrimmage and will not have an effect on either team's overall record for the regular season. The return of football is an exciting prospect for fans all over the country, and Thursday's game will likely be closely watched by the nation.
With the first official game of the football season set to kick off soon, here is where fans can tune in to watch this exciting matchup between two teams who made the playoffs last season.
How to Watch Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs Detroit Lions
- Gameday: Thursday, July 31st. 2025
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: NBC/Peacock
- Broadcast Team: Mike Torico (play-by-play), Chris Collinsworth (color)
- Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily