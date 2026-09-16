Impressive Georgia Football Commit Reaps Big "White Out" Visit

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hosted several major prospects over the weekend during Georgia's blowout win over Western Kentucky. It was the first time in the Smart era that the Bulldogs scored 70 points, and the first time they wore white uniforms inside Sanford Stadium.

Georgia linebacker commitment Joakim Gouda , safety commitment Seth Williams, and junior cornerback target Tyler Boyd both spoke briefly to Sports Illustrated about their game-day visit.

"It was their first time wearing the white jerseys in Georgia history," Gouda said. "The linebackers and defense could’ve cleaned some things up, but overall, I felt like the development of them that I’ve seen personally is unmatched."

The four-star linebacker at McEachern (GA) chose the Bulldogs this summer over teams like Florida, Auburn, among others. As a junior for South Paulding last season Gouda secured 100 total tackles with two sacks and one forced fumble. The 6-foot-1 230-pounder is ranked as the No. 16 linebacker and the No. 164 overall prospect in the country for the 2027 class. As a senior for the Indians this fall, Gouda's made 11 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery through his first two games.

Then there's Seth Williams. A long, athletic athlete with a promising 6-foot-2 185-pound frame, Williams is an Atlanta native who committed to Georgia over Clemson at the end of July. Williams was back in Athens over the weekend and got a look at a dominant Bulldog secondary.

"Seeing Tyriq Green take that kickoff return back was amazing because I had just took one back just like that the night before. Blake Stewart also caught an INT! It made me feel like my time is coming real soon. Freshen Dawgs making plays. I cant wait to fill the shoes of KJ Bolden Khalil Barnes, Ellis Rob, and possibly more if they go to the league after this season. Just the love I get and the possibility of making big plays for my hometown team is something you dream of as a kid."

Williams is currently ranked as the No. 35 safety and the No. 369 overall prospect in the country for the 2026 class. He's off to an outstanding start to his senior season for Lakeside (GA), making big plays in all three phases of the game on a weekly basis.

As for Boyd, he's one of the best cornerback prospects in the South for the 2028 class. A playmaking defender for the mighty Carrollton Trojans, Boyd plays the ball like a receiver and has become a crucial in-state target for the Bulldogs in next year's recruiting cycle. Boyd is no stranger to Athens and was back in the Classic City over the weekend.

"The most memorable part of the visit was being able to talk to Zykie & Ryan after the game. We played high school football together so being able to see them on the college level is very special. I think the Georgia secondary is probably the best piece of the team by far. Those guys are top caliber guys who are going to have all American seasons.

