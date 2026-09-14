Georgia Football Strikes Gold With Elite Five-Star Running Back

"Running Back University" is alive and well in Athens, Georgia. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have an outstanding stable of running backs right now and are expected to be one of the league's best running the football this fall. They also hold a commitment from the No. 1 running back prospect in the country.

Of course that would be five-star Kemon Spell. The elite 5-foot-10 210-pounder from McKeesport (PA) committed to the Bulldogs in early February over teams like Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, among others.

As a junior last year Spell dominated every time he took the field. He ran wild throughout the 2025 season, taking for 1,755 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns while missing five games. He also added a touchdown catch, one kickoff return touchdown, and two punt return touchdowns to go along with eight tackles and two INTs on defense. No matter what he's doing on the field, Spell is bound to make a big play.

As good as he was last year, Spell is proving this fall as a senior that's taken his game to another level. In a week one win over Brashear, the elite Georgia commitment ran for 73 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries. In a week two loss against Montour, Spell rushed 12 times for 200 yards and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for a long 69-yard touchdown. Last weekend, Spell had his biggest game so far this season, rushing for an eye-opening 296 yards and four touchdowns in a tough loss to Thomas Jefferson.

McKeesport with a much needed answer. Kemon Spell 69yd TD run. Thomas Jefferson still leads 20-13 9:55 2Q @PaFootballNews pic.twitter.com/F6X4rxc1Fk — WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) September 11, 2026

Kemon Spell just doing Kemon Spell things as McKeesport battled back from a two-touchdown defecit to now lead Thomas Jefferson before halftime.



Spell just ran in his third touchdown of the game, this one being a 96-yard burst.@PghSportsNow pic.twitter.com/IWZ4QFLdUe — Adam Borst (@AdamBorstPGH) September 12, 2026

Kemon Spell is a menace on the field. He just took his fourth touchdown of the game in from 34 yards out.



The Georgia commit is showing out with well over 200 rushing yards and four TDs just halfway through three quarters.



3Q | 7:35 | McKeesport leads 33-20@PghSportsNow pic.twitter.com/BixtwUycvH — Adam Borst (@AdamBorstPGH) September 12, 2026

After Thomas Jefferson failed to convert a 4th-down attempt , McKeesport cashed in on its first offensive possession as Kemon Spell (Georgia commit) takes it 31 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.



1Q | 10:25 | McKeesport leads 6-0 pic.twitter.com/EnsvbfcQvr — Adam Borst (@AdamBorstPGH) September 11, 2026

In total, that's 569 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. With another long touchdown reception. When you turn on the tape it's easy to see why Spell is ranked where he is. He brings an incredible combination of size, speed, power, and the ability to score from anywhere on the field. He can run through defenders, make them miss in space, and out-run them down the field.

At already 210+ pounds, Spell has a physically-gifted frame that allows him to bounce off defenders and pick up yards after contact. He runs with balance, he's elusive, and plays at a different speed from everyone else.

After signing just one running back in last year's 2026 recruiting class in four-star Jae Lamar, the Bulldogs knew they had to sign one of the nation's best in the current 2027 cycle. They went searching for gold, and it's clear they found it. Look for Spell to continue putting up record-breaking numbers as a senior with the potential to play very early in Athens next year.