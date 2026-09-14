Georgia Football Strikes Gold With Elite Five-Star Running Back
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"Running Back University" is alive and well in Athens, Georgia. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have an outstanding stable of running backs right now and are expected to be one of the league's best running the football this fall. They also hold a commitment from the No. 1 running back prospect in the country.
Of course that would be five-star Kemon Spell. The elite 5-foot-10 210-pounder from McKeesport (PA) committed to the Bulldogs in early February over teams like Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, among others.
As a junior last year Spell dominated every time he took the field. He ran wild throughout the 2025 season, taking for 1,755 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns while missing five games. He also added a touchdown catch, one kickoff return touchdown, and two punt return touchdowns to go along with eight tackles and two INTs on defense. No matter what he's doing on the field, Spell is bound to make a big play.
As good as he was last year, Spell is proving this fall as a senior that's taken his game to another level. In a week one win over Brashear, the elite Georgia commitment ran for 73 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries. In a week two loss against Montour, Spell rushed 12 times for 200 yards and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for a long 69-yard touchdown. Last weekend, Spell had his biggest game so far this season, rushing for an eye-opening 296 yards and four touchdowns in a tough loss to Thomas Jefferson.
In total, that's 569 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. With another long touchdown reception. When you turn on the tape it's easy to see why Spell is ranked where he is. He brings an incredible combination of size, speed, power, and the ability to score from anywhere on the field. He can run through defenders, make them miss in space, and out-run them down the field.
At already 210+ pounds, Spell has a physically-gifted frame that allows him to bounce off defenders and pick up yards after contact. He runs with balance, he's elusive, and plays at a different speed from everyone else.
After signing just one running back in last year's 2026 recruiting class in four-star Jae Lamar, the Bulldogs knew they had to sign one of the nation's best in the current 2027 cycle. They went searching for gold, and it's clear they found it. Look for Spell to continue putting up record-breaking numbers as a senior with the potential to play very early in Athens next year.
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Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, GeorgiaFollow MattDeBary