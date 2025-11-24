Is Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Still in the Mix for the Heisman Trophy?
The final week of the regular season has arrived for college football, which means there are only a couple of weeks left for players to make their case for the Heisman Trophy. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has been making his case all season, but is he still in the mix for the prestigious award?
Stockton finished with 196 passing yards, an interception and 11 rushing yards in the Bulldogs' game against Charlotte. Stockton played through a couple of drives in the third quarter before Ryan Puglisi was subbed into the game. Georgia utilized Saturday's game as an opportunity to rest some players ahead of their game against Georgia Tech, so Stockton wasn't exactly able to put up big numbers this past weekend.
As a result, Stockton did slip in the current betting odds for the Heisman Trophy. Here are the current odds for the trophy, according to Fan Duel.
Heisman Trophy Betting Odds:
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana: -125
- Julian Sayin, Ohio State: +450
- Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: +450
- Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt: +500
- Marcel Reed, Texas A&M: +1300
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia: +5000
So does Stockton still have a chance to at least be invited to the ceremony? The short answer is yes. Stockton has the chance to impress voters in his game against the Yellow Jackets this Friday. Not only that, but the Bulldogs can still make the SEC Championship game as well.
If the Georgia quarterback puts up big numbers against Georgia Tech and then follows that up with a big game in the SEC Championship, he could certainly pass up other names on the list. With that said though, it's safe to say some things are going to have to go his way if he wants to receive that invite.
This season, Stockton has thrown for 2,456 yards, rushed for 361 yards and has scored 27 total touchdowns this season. Stockton has also had some big moments this season as Georgia picked up wins against Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas, all of which were games where Stockton posted big numbers.
Georgia is set to play this Friday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM and will be broadcasted on ABC. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech on Friday last season in Sanford Stadium in a game that went to eight overtimes.