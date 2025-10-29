A Unique Trend for Georgia Football Ahead of Its Matchup With the Florida Gators
The Georgia Bulldogs are experiencing a unique trend against the Florida Gators as they head into Jacksonville this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their annual rivalry game with the Florida Gators as the team prepares for its annual pilgrimage to Jacksonville for the latest rendition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party".
The Bulldogs are heading into this matchup with a four-game win streak over the Gators and have experienced great success against their rivals under head coach Kirby Smart. Under Smart, Georgia is 7-2 against Florida, and has won each of their matchups by an average of 21 points.
But while Georgia's recent trend of success is certainly fantastic news for Bulldog fans, the Dawgs are currently experiencing another trend that is even better news. At least for those who are superstitious.
Georgia and Florida's annual matchup is played at a neutral site game in Jacksonville, Florida. Which means there is no true "home" or "away" team. Despite this, the two teams alternate who wears their home and away uniforms each season.
Last season, the Bulldogs were the "home" team, which of course meant they wore their classic red jerseys. This, of course, means that this year, the Bulldogs will likely be wearing their white "away" uniforms. Which is where the trend begins.
Georgia's Unique Jersey Trend Against the Gators
Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is undefeated against the Gators when wearing white jerseys, boasting a record of 4-0 and winning games by an average of 23 points. Both losses to the Gators under Smart have come when the Dawgs wear red.
This trend far precedes the Kirby Smart era, however. The last contest, Georgia wore its classic white uniforms and lost to the Gators was all the way back in 2006, when the Dawgs were barely defeated by Florida in a 21-14 contest.
The only exception to this trend is the 2009 matchup, as the Bulldogs did wear white jerseys. However, it was not their traditional "away" uniform and had a unique twist. The Dawgs donned black helmets and pants for the contest (a Halloween-influenced decision) for the first time in history. Georgia ended up losing the game 41-17, and the uniform combination was never utilized again.
The color combination of a uniform will likely have no impact on the outcome of Saturday's game. However, superstitious Georgia fans may find comfort in knowing the Dawgs will likely be wearing a uniform combination in which they have not lost in nearly 20 years.