Jalen Carter's Extension Further Boosts the Legend of Georgia Football's 2021 Defense

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter has further cemented the legacy of Georgia's incredible defensive unit in 2021.

The Philadelphia Eagles recently announced that they would be extending defensive lineman Jalen Carter to a four year, $152 million deal that will make Carter the highest paid defensive lineman in the history of the sport.

Carter's signing comes just months after the Eagles also extended former Bulldog Jordan Davis to a three year $78 million deal. Which also made him the highest paid defensive lineman in history at the time.

Carter and Davis were both members of the Georgia Bulldogs' 2021 defensive roster, a unit that has become quite legendary for its star-studded cast. During the 2021 season, the Bulldogs held opponents to a staggering 10.2 points per game and held opposing offenses to less than a touchdown on multiple occasions.

While the Dawgs' output was fantastic, it was the team's victory in the national championship game that ultimately solidified the unit as one of the greatest all-time. The Bulldogs held the Alabama Crimson Tide to just 18 points en route to their first national championship victory in 41 years.

The legendary status of Georgia's unit was further cemented during the 2022 NFL Draft, when the Dawgs boasted a historic five first round draft picks on the defensive side of the football alone. Those numbers also do not include players who were taken in later drafts, such as Jalen Carter himself.

Jalen Carter's Contract Continues to Cement Legacy of 2021 Roster

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) s tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) and Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36) during an SEC football homecoming game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Tennesseegeorgia1113 1380 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What makes Carter's deal even more impressive is that the defensive lineman wasn't even a full-time starter during the 2021 season. Instead, Carter rotated with other greats such as Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis.

Carter finished the 2021 season with an impressive 37 total tackles and three sacks. His 2022 season was arguably more impactful as he recorded similar statistics, despite missing a handful of games due to an injury.

Apart from a legendary season and historic draft output, members of the 2021 roster have also had a fair share of incredible moments within the NFL. Linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker each received substantial contracts with the Raiders this offseason, Devonte Wyatt received an extension with the Packers, and multiple players have already competed in and won a Super Bowl.

Jalen Carter is far from the only reason the Georgia Bulldogs' 2021 defensive unit is heralded as one of the greatest of all time. However, the defensive lineman's historic contract further cements the Dawgs' legacy as one of the most impressive and dominant forces to ever play the game.