Highest-Paid Defensive Tackles in the NFL: Full Breakdown

The Eagles have locked up one of their young defensive stars.

On Tuesday, the franchise agreed to terms on a four-year, $152 million contract extension with defensive tackle Jalen Carter, per Adam Schefter. The deal is worth up to $160 million and includes $106 million in guaranteed money, making Carter one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league. Carter became extension eligible earlier this offseason, and the two-time Pro Bowler has cashed in ahead of his fourth NFL season.

So where does Carter's new deal rank among players at his position? Here's a look at the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL as Carter re-signs with the Eagles.

Who is the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL?

With his new contract, Carter is now the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL in terms of both average annual salary and guaranteed money. He surpasses Jeffrey Simmons, who previously re-signed with the Titans on a three-year, $105.8 million extension in June.

Related: Ranking the 10 Best NFL Defensive Tackles for 2026

Top 10 highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL

Here are the 10 highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, via Over the Cap. There is a tie for 10th place between the Cowboys' Quinnen Williams and Panthers' Derrick Brown.

Player Team Average Annual Salary Total Contract Value Jalen Carter Eagles $38 million $152,000,000 Jeffrey Simmons Titans $35.28 million $105,828,000 Chris Jones Chiefs $31.75 million $158,750,000 Dexter Lawrence II Bengals $28 million $28,000,000 Milton Williams Patriots $26 million $104,000,000 Jordan Davis Eagles $26 million $78,000,000 Zach Allen Broncos $25.5 million $102,000,000 Nnamdi Madubuike Ravens $24.5 million $98,000,000 Alim McNeill Lions $24.25 million $97,000,000 Quinnen Williams Cowboys $24 million $96,000,000 Derrick Brown Panthers $24 million $96,000,000

Who could be the next highest-paid defensive tackle?

It's unclear who could surpass Carter as the next highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. Carter was the obvious candidate to become the highest-paid defensive tackle, and has just taken that title. The primary other player with case that he is a better defensive tackle than Carter is Jeffrey Simmons, who was already extended earlier this offseason.

A defensive tackle that could get paid in the near future—even if he doesn't become the highest-paid—is Vita Vea, who requested a trade this week. Vea is entering the final year of a four-year, $71 million deal he signed in 2022 that is worth $17.75 million per year, well below the current market rate for top defensive tackles. Whether he and the Buccaneers get a deal done or he is traded, Vea could certainly sign an extension in the near future. Quinnen Williams, who was traded to the Cowboys last offseason, could also command a new contract in the near future. Williams is still under contract for two more years, but last signed a deal with the Jets in 2023 and could be seeking a raise.

As for a couple younger defensive tackles on their rookie contracts, look for Kobie Turner and Byron Murphy II to break through and receive large extensions over the next year or two.

How defensive tackle salaries have changed over time

As with all positions, salaries have grown exponentially at the defensive tackle position over the past 50 years. Hall of Fame defensive tackle "Mean" Joe Greene was the highest-paid defensive lineman in 1978 with a salary of $174,000, according to The Washington Post. By the late 1990s, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Bryant Young became the highest-paid defensive tackle by signing a six-year, $26 million deal, per the SF Gate.

Just over a decade ago in 2015, Ndamukong Suh became the highest-paid defensive player in history when he signed a six-year, $114 million deal with the Dolphins. Three years later, future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald topped him with a six-year, $135 million deal with the Rams in 2018. In 2022, after winning the Super Bowl, Donald was given a raise and deservedly became the first defensive tackle and non-quarterback to earn $30 million per year in average salary.

How defensive tackle salaries compare to other positions

The highest-paid defensive tackles only trail quarterbacks, receivers and edge rushers for the top-paid position in the game. They are also making nearly double the amount of the highest-paid linebackers and running backs. Outside of Simmons and Carter, the other highly-paid defensive tackles make a similar amount to the top-paid cornerbacks, who are currently making $30-$31 million.

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