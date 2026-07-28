What Vita Vea’s Trade Request and Jalen Carter’s Extension Say About the DT Market

Vita Vea can request a trade much the same way I can ask the mortgage company to lower my rates or Michael Scott can declare bankruptcy. While we should never let go of our ceremonial expressions of unhappiness with a financial situation, an employer or an institution, the reality is that the Buccaneers’ defensive tackle has realized the extent of his true value too late in life. The result will almost certainly be an unsatisfactory reworking of the final year of his contract before Vea is allowed to walk elsewhere next offseason.

But the situation itself sheds light on two fascinating, parallel developments within the NFL that deserve our attention. One is that a market for Vea would be incredibly robust, which should be an indicator to Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht of how silly it might be to trade Vea if he is serious about competing in 2026 (or, I suppose, how silly Licht would be not to consider trading Vea if he wants to build a draft capital war chest for a quarterback in ’27). Dexter Lawrence II, entering his age-29 season, landed a top-10 pick from the Giants just a few months ago . Vea was second in the NFL in fielding double teams last season and led the NFL in quarterback pressures from snaps that originated in a double team. The Buccaneers have had the league’s second-best run defense in terms of EPA per play allowed since 2018, which coincides with the year Vea was selected in the first round.

A legitimate three-down defensive tackle, especially one like Vea whose snap counts have increased into his 30s, is nearly impossible to find. And we have to consider the era in which this request is being made. Teams are tripping over themselves to create more Rams-ian 12- and 13-personnel looks (two- and three-tight-end sets) and cribbing more 21-personnel ideas from Mike McDaniel (a running back, true fullback and tight end). This all signals an intention to continue running the football more. McDaniel brought his personal fullback, Alec Ingold, with him to Los Angeles, even though the Chargers already had a fullback on the roster a year ago. Coordinators are slowly coming around to the truth that running the ball four yards at a time against lighter fronts is safer and more efficient than asking this current crop of quarterbacks to carry a game on their shoulders.

Because of that, a defensive tackle like Vea becomes a central part of a team’s defensive strategy. Tampa Bay’s defense, despite having some solid players and a track record of development, doesn’t have another player like Vea, whose absence would create an every-down tidal wave headed for a pair of rookies in Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter.

While the timing is coincidental, it’s not surprising that, within the same 24-hour period that Vea requested a trade, the Eagles spent nearly $40 million per season to secure Jalen Carter for the long term. The structure of that contract will be revealing, given whether Philadelphia expects to pay out a majority of that deal. Still, the thought process behind it stands in alignment with the Bengals’ reasoning for acquiring Lawrence and the disbelief that the Buccaneers would actually deal Vea. The Eagles committed this money to Carter, having already signed Jordan Davis to a three-year contract extension in March and will have, in the coming years, $64 million in annual salary devoted to two defensive tackles. Smart teams are committing big money to the defensive line—the Texans and Seahawks, too, albeit in a slightly different way—because they can see the near-future run game trend. In addition, teams are getting better information as to the idea that nearly every week features multiple backup offensive linemen in starting positions, which is a massive advantage for top-tier defensive tackles facing players that are limited, both in the scope of their blocks and the experience needed to ward off tendencies and participate in streamlined communication up front leading to necessary adjustments. This is the kind of investment that can transcend whatever offensive evolution teams come up with to counter the current state of play.

While Carter isn’t as much a darling when it comes to certain defensive tackle metrics (he was 18th in pass-rush win rate among defensive tackles last year, according to ESPN, down from fourth the year before), there is a wealth of tape illustrating how singularly destructive Carter can be on a down-to-down basis. He can also play every position on the defensive line, a kind of turbocharged version of Vea.

His deal and Vea’s potential trade candidacy underline how shortsighted some believe the Giants are for having traded Lawrence, leaving the team with a fleet of pass rushers but less of a chance at getting to third-and-long situations to use them (although the Lawrence situation, which was primarily ideological and involved the arrival of a new head coach, was different than Vea’s, which seems 100% about money).

Now, we must consider the Buccaneers themselves. The timing of Vea’s trade request is obviously a negotiating ploy as the team attempts to grapple with the unhappiness of quarterback Baker Mayfield and Mayfield’s own contract situation (Mayfield says he will play on his current deal and is barreling toward free agency in 2027). Tampa Bay isn’t typically a franchise associated with perpetual underpayment or an inability to sign stars, but these two cases arrived at a precarious time. The Buccaneers morphed from fringe Super Bowl contender to out of the playoffs over the course of last season. Mike Evans departed in free agency and Lavonte David retired. The Buccaneers will rebuild, but the organization should be asking about the long-term ramifications of committing top-tier money to a pair of 31-year-old stars. Remember that we thought—or, more famously, I thought —the Buccaneers were toast when Tom Brady left town?

Regardless, trading Vea would be an admission of intent to tear down because the Buccaneers—and, really, any team that has had the luxury of building a defense around a player like Vea—cannot operate at peak efficiency without him. This is the era of the disruptor defensive tackle, who unfortunately hit the league’s second-best in Vea at a time when he is just a little too old to earn a market-capping extension and way too valuable to be discarded for pennies on the dollar.

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