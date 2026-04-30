Jaxon Dollar Set to Announce His Commitment - Will it be Georgia Football?

Jaxon Dollar, a 2027 tight end, is set to announce his commitment. Will it be the Georgia Bulldogs?

The 2027 recruiting class is starting to heat up and one of the top names in the class is set to come off the board on Thursday. Jaxon Dollar, a tight end in the class, will be announcing his commitment between Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami and Texas.

So will it be the Bulldogs who Dollar chooses?

Who Will Jaxon Dollar Choose? - Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas

East Lincoln tight end Jaxon Dollar attends the Ohio State football game against Penn State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dollar is rated as a four-star prospect, the 34th-best prospect in the nation, the second-best tight end in the class and the second-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to rivals industry ranking.

As far as who Dollar will choose, Georgia appears to be in a good position for this one. Todd Hartley has always done a tremendous job recruiting the position, and Dollar appears to be their guy this cycle. However, Notre Dame and Clemson have gotten Dollar on campus multiple times, so it's still not safe to just count them out.

The Bulldogs are also in the mix for Brock Williams, another highly ranked tight end in the class, but it appears that one might be trending away from Georgia. So if the Bulldogs can land Dollar, that would be big for the class.

The Bulldogs currently have seven players committed in the 2027 class after losing Jerry Outhouse Jr. on Wednesday. He committed to Georgia back in March and now has already reopened his recruitment.

The headliner of Geogria's class is five-star running back Kemon Spell and five-star cornerback Donte Wright. The Bulldogs will have to continue to recruit both players as other programs continue to try and pry them away from Athens.

Recruiting tends to heat up during the summer months as players start taking their official visits. Last year, Georgia went on a streak of having at least one player commit for two weeks straight. They were also essentially done with their recruiting class before the college football season even started.

On Thursday, they will be hoping to get back some of their momentum on the trail by landing Dollar's commitment.

Here is a look at the entire 2027 recruiting class for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Donte Wright, CB

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Aden Starling, WR