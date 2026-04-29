Jerry Outhouses, 2027 CB, Decommits from Georgia Football

Jerry Outhouse, a 2027 cornerback, has announced he has decommitted from Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to pick up some steam on the recruiting trail as the summer months approach, but they have hit a bump in the road. Jerry Outhouse, a 2027 cornerback, has announced he has decommitted from Georgia. Outhouse has been committed to Georgia since March of this year.

When Outhouse committed to Georgia, he chose the Bulldogs over Texas Tech, Texas, Florida and UCLA. It would appear that one of those teams has inserted itself back into the mix and has caused Outhouse to reopen his recruitment.

Jerry Outhouse Jr. Decommits from Georgia Football

Courtesy of Jerry Outhouse's X Profile

He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 109th-best player in the country, the 15th-best cornerback in the 2027 class and the 14th-best player in the state of Texas, according to the Rivals industry ranking.

The next few months will be very busy for recruits in the 2027 class. Now is the time when players start taking their official visits and narrow down their list of schools. That can also cause players to rethink their decisions and back off on their initial pledge to a school.

Georgia has been known to really heat up during this time of the year. They capitalize on getting kids on campus and usually go on a hot streak of picking up commitments. Last summer, the Bulldogs went two weeks with at least one commitment every day. They were also essentially done with their entire class before the college football season even started.

That has seemed to become more of a trend over the years. Players like to have their recruitment wrapped up before their senior high school season starts up, so most players are off the board by the months of August and September.

Georgia now is down to seven total commitments in the 2027 class. Donte Wright now becomes the lone cornerback commit in the class, and other schools are still in the mix on that as well. The headliner of the group at the moment is five-star running back Kemon Spell, who Georgia hopes to hang on to in this class.

Georgia will hope to right the ship on Thursday as four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar will be announcing his decision, with Georgia as a finalist.

Here is a look at the entire 2027 recruiting class for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Donte Wright, CB

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Aden Starling, WR