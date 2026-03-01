What We Learned About the Georgia Bulldogs Football Team During the 2026 NFL Combine

A few things we learned about the Georgia Bulldogs' football program following the 2026 NFL Combine.

The final day of the 2026 NFL combine has arrived as scouts, prospects, and coaches prepare for the final day of activities ahead of the NFL draft. With this year's event nearing its end, numerous former players from the Georgia Bulldogs have made some revelations about the program. Here are some of the biggest things we learned about the Dawgs from the 2026 NFL Combine.

1. No One is Safe From Kirby Smart's Wrath

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart yells at a referee after a penalty in the second half against the Baylor Bears at the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

A recurring theme from this year's round of interviews was players revealing their favorite (or least favorite) moment of Kirby Smart's microphone skills. Smart has garnered a reputation for being an extremely intense coach, who is not afraid to lay into his players during a practice.



Each player seemed to have their own personal run-in with Smart and his microphone, which led to numerous humor-filled retellings of when the coach laid into them on the mic.

2. Carson Beck Has no "Bad Blood" With Georgia

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) and head coach Kirby Smart react after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A common media theme during the 2025 college football season was that former quarterback Carson Beck was not a fan of his time in Athens. Beck of course, transferred from the program following the 2024 season to join the Miami Hurricanes.



The quarterback quickly shut down the aforementioned narrative during his media availability, stating that he has no bad blood with the Bulldogs, and that he remains close friends with many former players on the team.

3. Usage Was Not a Concern With This Year's Class

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) avoids Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) in the first quarter in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the large amount of talent present for this year's combine, many experts have begun to theorize that some players were misused during their time in Athens. However, players such as Dillon Bell, Oscar Delp, and others pushed back on that narrative. Citing that Georgia's pro style offense has already made transitioning to the NFL much easier.

4. There Are Plenty of Young Stars on the Bulldogs Roster

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) celebrates after an incomplete pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

5. Brett Thorson and Kamari Lassiter Have a Very Serious Disagreement

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia place kicker Brett Thorson (PK06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In what was easily one of the most humorous moments from the event, Bulldogs punter Brett Thorson revealed that he had a serious issue with former teammate Kamari Lassiter. Thorson revealed that the former Bulldogs corner eats his ice cream with whipped cream, something that he is vehemently against.



Thorson has been a fan-favorite among Georgia fans for his hilarious personality and Australian accent. It is fitting that his final interview before the NFL Draft delivered one last bit of humor for Georgia fans.

With combine festivities nearly over for this year, Georgia players will return to Athens for the team's pro day ahead of the 2026 NFL draft. An official date for this event has yet to be announced by the university.