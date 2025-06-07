Justin Williams Georgia Linebacker - Poised for Sophomore Surge Season
Georgia linebacker Justin Williams is poised for a sophomore surge season with the Bulldogs.
There are quite a few questions surrounding the Georgia football program this season, but if there is one position that is never a concern in Athens, it's linebacker. Glenn Schumann has done a tremendous job both recruiting and developing linebackers during his time at Georgia. Sophomore linebacker Justin Williams is one name who is set to benefit from that this season.
The Bulldogs have quite a few names to keep an eye on at linebacker this season. CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson will be the veteran starters on the roster, and Chris Cole has garnered a lot of attention after his performances as a true freshman last season. Williams is another name that is expected to be a contributor this season.
Williams appeared in 12 games as a true freshman. He finished the season with just two tackles and a tackle for loss, but fans can expect more production from him this season.
Georgia is known for rotating in quite a few players on defense. Wilson and Allen will be the starters, but Williams and Cole will likely be the first guys off the bench for the Bulldogs this season.
Williams is a former five-star recruit, was ranked as a top 10 player in the country and the number one linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. He flashed as a true freshman and now he is poised to have a potential sophomore surge season this upcoming year.
