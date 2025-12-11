The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially target a recent transfer portal entry.

While the NCAA transfer portal for college football does not officially open until Jan. 2 inn 2026, it is already loading up with players who are announcing their plans to enter the portal. Georgia has even had a player do so already as defensive back Daniel Harris announced before the SEC Championship game that he plans to enter the portal.

The Bulldogs are certainly monitoring the players who are making their intentions known already and a recent name to enter the mix could be one that Georgia targets when the portal opens.

Arkansas linebacker Tavion Wallace announced he plans to enter the portal. Wallace was a meber of the 2025 recruiting class, is from Baxley, GA and his decision ultimately boiled down to Arkansas and Georgia. The Razorbacks ultimately landed the Georgia prospect, but now the door has reopened for the Bulldogs to potentially land Wallace.

There is a potential for Georgia to lose both of their starting linebackers this offseason to the NFL draft. CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson are both eligible to make the jump to the professional stage after this season, and Wallace could be a player they target to maintain depth at the position.

Georgia is set to return the likes of Chris Cole, Justin Williams and Zayden Walker while adding Elijah Littlejohn, Nick Abrams and Terrence Penick from the 2026 class. However, Georgia likely wouldn't look away from a player who has SEC experience under his belt and is from the state.

Wallace played in nine games and tallied two tackles this season as a true freshman. Coming out of high school, he was rated as a four-star prospect, the 180th-best player in the class, the 20th-best linebacker and the 24th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.

Georgia's primary focus right now is on the Sugar Bowl matchup which is set for Jan. 1. The Bulldogs will play the winner of the Ole Miss vs Tulane game. The following day is when the transfer portal will officially open and that's when the Bulldogs will really start to get active in the recruiting cycle.

There is still a few weeks to go before things really start to heat up, but Wallace might be a name to keep an eye on for the Bulldogs.

