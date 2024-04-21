NFL Draft Profile - Kamari Lassiter Was A True Gamer For Georgia Football
The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25th. As Georgia looks to add to an insane draft total over the last three cycles, Kamari Lassiter could be yet another high pick.
The NFL Draft is set to get underway on Thursday, April 25th in Detroit, Michigan, as the next wave of rookies will hear their names called. The University of Georgia has placed 27 players in the NFL Draft in just the last two cycles, and looks to add to that total with players like CB, Kamari Lassiter set to be a high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Lassiter entered the Georgia program as a relatively unheralded recruit out of American Christian in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was just a three-star corner prospect when he committed to Georgia and ranked outside of the top 500 players in his class, he finished inside the top 300 on the consensus rankings when he enrolled at Georgia in June of 2021.
It didn't take Lassiter long to flash once he did get onto the field, making his first career interception against Vanderbilt in quite a playmaking fashion.
Lassiter quickly became not only one of Georgia's most reliable coverage corners, but head coach Kirby Smart would often allude to him as one of Georgia's best tacklers as well. He plays the game of football with a level of physicality that he needs to possess to remain the bump and run corner he's been on Saturdays on Sundays now in the NFL. Georgia played 44 games in the three seasons Kamari Lassiter was a Georgia Bulldog, he played in all of them, starting the final 30, including the bowl game against Florida State despite his seemingly top-60 evaluation.
