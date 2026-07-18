Karlos May Announces Commitment Decision - Major DL Prospect in 2027 Recruiting Class

Karlos May, a 4-star defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class has announced his college decision. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been diligently at work on the recruiting trail this offseason as the program looks to add as many talented prospects as possible ahead of signing day and nab one of the highest classes in the country.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, their efforts were unable to land one of the latest commits in the 2027 class, as Karlos May has announced that he will be continuing his collegiate career in Columbus, Ohio with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

May took an official visit to Columbus on June 19th and reports began to indicate that Ohio State had built a great deal of momentum within the player's recruitment. Given May's decision, it appears that the reports were true.

May was heavily recruited my multiple programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, and Florida State. However, the efforts of Ryan Day and his Buckeyes staff ultimately proved to be enough to land the extremely talented player.

Karlos May Announces Commitment to Ohio State Buckeyes

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State, $10,021,250 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to 247Sports,May stands at just over 6-foot-3 and weighs over 300 pounds, giving him more than enough size to have an impact on any program's interior defensive line. The prospect took an official visit to Athens on June 5th.

Given the massive importance of controlling the line of scrimmage in the SEC, Kirby Smart and his staff have always made a massive effort to recruit extremely talented players for the interior of Georgia's defense. A player with May's size and skill set can feel like a must-have for fans, which makes the player's decision so disappointing.

Missing on a player such as May is extremely frustrating for Georgia fans. However, the Bulldogs are continuing to put together a solid 2027 and will likely add more players ahead of signing day. Below are the prospects currently committed to the team's 2027 cycle

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL

Miller Westerfield, OL