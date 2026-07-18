Adryan Cole Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a notable prospect to their 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

The college football offseason is beginning to wind down, as the final full month without a game has arrived. With the regular season just around the corner, programs have begun making some massive pushes to earn the commitment of numerous highly touted prospects.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many teams that have been extremely busy this time of year and the Dawgs have already nabbed a handful of extremely talented players. However, Georgia's work does not appear to be over quite yet, as the team has earned another key commitment.

Adryan Cole, a 4-star safety from Atlanta, Georgia has officially announced his commitment to Georgia's 2027 recruiting class. Cole is one of the top 20 ranked players in the state of Georgia and is one of the top-rated players in the country at his position.

Adryan Cole Announces Commitment to Georgia Football

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates with Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) after the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Georgia won 34-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole was recruited by notable programs such as Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, and LSU. However, the safety prospect ultimately decided to stay in the state of Georgia and bring his talents to the Classic City.

According to 247Sports, Cole stands at approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs just over 190 pounds. His frame and athleticism make him a perfect fit for the Dawgs' defense and the young safety could make an immediate impact once he arrives on campus.

Safety is a position head coach Kirby Smart feels very strongly about, as the Bulldogs head coach was once a former player at Georgia at that very position. This has helped Smart become one of the best defensive minded coaches in the country and almost certainly played a factor in Cole's recruitment.

As the offseason continues to wind down, Kirby Smart and his staff will look to continue to take advantage of the momentum and nab even more highly touted prospects. Stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for more recruiting updates.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL

Miller Westerfield, OL

Adryan Cole, S