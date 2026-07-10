Georgia Bulldogs Add 4-Star Offensive Lineman to 2027 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have made another addition to their 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a month away from returning to action as the Dawgs have begun to ramp up their preparations ahead of the 2026 college football season. But while the regular season is still a handful of weeks away, Kirby Smart and his staff have been diligently working on the recruiting trail.

The team's efforts appear to have paid off as the Bulldogs have added another player to their class. The latest addition is offensive lineman Miller Westerfield. An offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports, Westerfield is a 4-star composite and is one of the top 50 players in the state of Georgia. He measures in at 6-foot-5 and weighs just under 300 pounds, which gives him a fantastic frame to play offensive line in the SEC.

Westerfield was heavily recruited by other notable programs such as Tennessee, LSU, and Boston College. However, it was the efforts of Kirby Smart and staff that helped win the Roswell offensive lineman over.

What Miller Westerfield's Commitment Means for the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs players celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Georgia Bulldogs have always remained an extremely consistent program along the offensive line and have boasted some of the nation's best units over the years. With a player as talented as Westerfield expected to join the roster, the Dawgs will likely be able to maintain their standard of excellence at the line of scrimmage.

Westerfield is now the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Bulldogs this cycle. Historically, the Dawgs will take five offensive line players each class, which suggests that the program is not quite done filling out the room ahead of signing day.

As the offseason continues to wind down, except for the Bulldogs to look to add even more talented prospects to their recruiting cycle. Below are all the players that are currently committed to Georgia's 2027 class.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL