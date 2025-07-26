Kenny McIntosh Suffers Serious Injury in Training Camp
Former Georgia Bulldog and current Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a leg injury in today's practice.
According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Kenny McIntosh had to be helped off the field earlier today with an apparent Knee injury, and is thought to have a torn ACL. The third year running back will undergo further testing to confirm the severity of the injury.
The former Georgia Bulldog star is headed into his third year as a pro and is looking to build on a career high in yards and attempts last season. If further testing shows a torn ACL, McIntosh will likely be out for the entirety of the NFL season.
McIntosh showed promise last year in his second season as a Seahawk, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in limited playing time as the Seahawks third string running back. Prior to this injury McIntosh would likely have been the third string running back again this season as the Seahawks bring back starter Kennth Walker III and backup Zach Charbonnet.
