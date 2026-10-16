ATHENS - After breakout game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, it's clear Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs need a little more Peanut in the offense.

Third-year running back Dwight Phillips Jr. stepped up in a big way last weekend when the Bulldogs hit the field without starters Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens. His name was called, and "Peanut" delivered.

The 5-foot-10 185-pounder ran a career-high 17 times for 120 yards during Georgia's epic 20-17 win, averaging an eye-opening 7.1 yards per carry. He slashed his way through running lanes and showed impressive burst when getting through to the second level. Frazier also led the way late to secure the victory with 38 yards on the ground in the 4th quarter. The Dawgs won the line of scrimmage and ended the day with 206 rushing yards.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart had a lot to say about his playmaking running back to the media earlier this week.

"His vision, his unique toughness for his size, and his speed," Smart said about what impresses him the most about Phillips. "I mean, he has great vision, a great one-cut, and he's got great toughness, and his speed is elite."

After a giant performance against Alabama, Phillips will likely see more opportunities come his way against Auburn with Chauncey Bowens listed ad "out" on the latest injury report. Starting running back Nate Frazier was no listed on the injury report, however, he wasn't on the report last week either but was held out of the Alabama game after a final game-time decision to let him rest another week. If Frazier does see some carries against the Tigers, don't expect it to be a significant amount.

Another running back to keep a close eye on is Bo Walker. The sophomore running back from Ellenwood, Georgia also had a breakout day against the Tide, rushing for 69 yards on 10 carries during Georgia's big win. 65 of those yards came in the second half with 42 of them coming in the 4th quarter. Walker's biggest run of the day came on a giant 37-yard run with a little over eight minutes left to play. Georgia would end that drive with a go-ahead field goal that would be the difference in the game.

Phillips currently has 280 rushing yards this season and one touchdown on 37 carries. Walker has 203 rushing yards on 30 carries. Reserve running back Nick Paul has 61 rushing yards and could see more carries come his way this weekend. Freshman running back Jae Lamar could also play a role against Auburn. The former Colquitt County (GA) standout has 26 rushing yards and one touchdown so far this season.