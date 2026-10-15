ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, the new No. 1 team in college football, are staying home this weekend to host the Auburn Tigers. Their long-time rival is 3-2 under new head coach Alex Golesh. It's been a rough season for the Tigers and things will only get tougher this weekend in Athens. Here’s how Georgia will beat Auburn (again)...

BIG Day For The Georgia Ground Game

Will Nate Frazier suit up for the Bulldogs? That's the big question heading into the weekend. Frazier in the backfield would make things easier, but the Bulldogs don't need him in order to run effectively on the Tigers. This Auburn defense allowed Florida back Jadan Baugh to rush for over 160 yards and three touchdowns. Two weeks later Tennessee's DeShaun Bishop ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Their inconsistent offensive line play along with poor scheming should allow the Dawgs to have another big day on the ground. It's a banged up group, but Georgia's physical play in the trenches should allow whoever runs the ball to see some open running lanes.

Dawgs Defense Wins Turnover Battle - Looks Elite Again

The Auburn offense has really struggled this season and the last defense they want to see is the one in Athens. The Bulldogs held Alabama's high-powered offense to just 17 points last weekend and gave up zero points in the 4th quarter. The Bulldogs are loaded with talented playmakers at all three levels. Tiger quarterback Byrum Brown has been turnover prone with seven INTs already. This is an incredibly opportunistic Bulldog defense that should capitalize on any Auburn mistake. Georgia's defense might be the best in the country, and against a poor Auburn offense, they should be able to dominate for a seventh consecutive week.

Georgia Dominates Second Half

Year after year we see a consistent theme from Kirby Smart's Bulldogs. They thrive as the game moves along and dominate in the 4th quarter. They've done that so far this season, especially over the last three weeks. As for Auburn, the Tigers have lost the second half battle against Tennessee, Florida and Auburn. This is a team that is still figuring out how to play consistent football for four quarters, and that's bad news as they take on a Georgia team that excels there. Even if the Bulldogs bring in some reserves, look for them to finish this rivalry game strong.

Georgia Covers The Big Spread

With a banged up Georgia offense, look for the Dawgs to have success on the ground on offense while playing more elite-level football defensively. The Tiger's biggest loss this season was a 10-point loss to Tennessee, so they have not been blown out yet, but that should certainly change this weekend. The No.1-ranked Bulldogs won't take this rivalry game lightly, and if they can get to the 30-point mark don't be surprised if they cover the big 20.5-point spread. This Auburn offense is going to have a very hard time getting to the 10-point mark if the Bulldog defense plays to their standard. There's a winning culture in Athens, and no culture right now at Auburn. The Bulldogs are the better team by a mile and will prove it Between the Hedges on Saturday.