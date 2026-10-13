Inside The Numbers - Why Georgia Football May Have The Best Offense In College Football

ATHENS - It’s hard to find a better offense right now than the one in Athens, Georgia.



The Georgia Bulldogs have scored 277 points so far this season. The most after six games to start a season in program history. That’s also tops among college football right now through the first month and a half.

Georgia’s offense has been balanced, explosive, and clutch in big moments thanks to quarterback Gunner Stockton. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has committed to the run game while putting trust in his senior quarterback with the game on the line.

The Bulldogs ranked 2nd in the country in scoring offense, averaging 46.2 points per game. They rank 6th in the country in 3rd down offensive efficiency, converting 58% of those opportunities. They’re 16th in total offense, averaging 475 yards per game. Led by Stockton the Bulldogs rank 5th in passing efficiency.

The Bulldog offense is clicking, and they’re doing it without several key running backs and wide receivers. Still, the offense continues to roll.

“We don't have some magic potion in the way we do things,” Smart said this week about the offense. I mean, we're a week away from humility on both sides of the ball. But I do think his intensity, the way he carries himself with the offense, the way the offensive staff plans, the schedule we keep Monday through Saturday of prep, changing, evolving,adding this wrinkle, taking this wrinkle, utilizing personnel groupings and adjusting the scheme.”

“He's very smart in the run game,” Smart added. “In a world that a lot of new age coaches just don't get infatuated with the run game or the details of a run game in terms of who's blocking who. All those things are important to him. So when I say that, I say it talking about his total staff and the way they go about presenting to the total offense each and every day, day in and day out, Monday through Saturday.”

Even with the injuries, Mike Bobo’s philosiphy isn’t changing. They want to play smash-mouth, physical football in the trenches and it starts with the running back.

Without Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, the Bulldogs didn’t flinch. They came out running against the Tide and moved the ball effectively. Then in the 4th quarter they ran through the Tide for 80 yards and sealed a major road vixtory over a top-10 opponent.

“Gunner (Stockton) and Mike Bobo did a hell of a job tonight,” Smart said after Georgia’s big win over Alabama.

There’s a lot of faith and confidence in the Bulldog offense. There’s a trust level that’s easy to see in Kirby’s players and his staff.

They’re executing the plan, and the plan has been terrific.