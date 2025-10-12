Kirby Smart Comments on Crucial Goal Line Fumble Call Against the Auburn Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart comments on the controversial fumble call at the end of the first half between Georgia and Auburn.
The Georgia Bulldogs survived a near-upset on Saturday as they rallied from a 10-point deficit on the road to defeat the Auburn Tigers. The victory was Georgia's ninth-straight over the Tigers, and extended Kirby Smart's lengthy win streak over unranked teams.
One of the most crucial points in the game came in the final moments of the second quarter when Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold attempted to dive over the goal line for a Tigers touchdown. However, the ball was knocked loose, leading to a lengthy review.
After an extensive and controversial review, the call was determined that Georgia had forced the fumble before Arnold had crossed the goal line. This resulted in Georgia taking possession and negating a score that would have provided Auburn with a 17-point lead in the first half.
The call was met with extreme criticism and resulted in many debates amongst both college football experts and fans. Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the call and revealed the explanation he was given by the referees.
"There was no explanation. I never got an explanation," said Smart. "Of course, it took the longest I've ever seen. All I was told was that someone saw a clear recovery. But they said he [Kyron Jones] was down."
Controversial Call Becomes Talking Point in Georgia Victory
Along with a controversial call near the end of the first half, there were many other questionable calls from referees. The Tigers finished the night with more than 11 penalties that totalled over 100 yards and provided Georgia with a massive advantage.
While the overall effect the fumble call had on the game is hard to quantify, it is hard to argue that the momentum of the game was not directly affected by the call.
As the Bulldogs prepare for their next matchup, the team will look to have a much cleaner operation and avoid relying on controversial calls. The Dawgs will be back in action on Saturday, October 18th, when they face the Ole Miss Rebels in Athens.