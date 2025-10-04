Dawgs Daily

FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Defeat Kentucky Wildcats With Redeeming Offensive Performance

The Georgia Bulldogs earned their fourth victory of the season after a dominating offensive performance against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their fourth win of the 2025 season this afternoon as they handled the Kentucky Wildcats in Athens by a score of 35-14. The victory was the Bulldogs' 16th consecutive win over the Wildcats and extended Kirby Smart's lengthy win streak against unranked opponents.

The Dawgs jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first half, thanks to the legs of quarterback Gunner Stockton, who accounted for 48 yards on six carries, with two touchdowns on the ground this afternoon. He was finished by the third quarter thanks to Georgia's lead.

Georgia's defense forced a fumble in the first drive of the second half and quickly turned it into six more points to extend its lead to 28-7. The Bulldogs continued their operation throughout the remainder of the game to coast to victory.

The rushing attack was extremely prominent in the Bulldogs' victory this afternoon. The Dawgs totaled nearly 170 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, outrushing their opponents by over 100 yards.

The Bulldogs will be on the road next week as they travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers. Georgia is currently on an eight-game win streak against Auburn and has not lost to the Tigers since the 2017 season.

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentcuky Wildcats

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 4th, 2025
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ABC/ESPN 3
  • Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

