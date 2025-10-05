AP College Football Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Rise Following Win Over Kentucky
The Associated Press has released its latest top 25 college football rankings following week six of the 2025 college football season.
Week six of the 2025 college football season has concluded as a handful of teams inside the top 25 have had their College Football Playoff hopes dismantled following surprise upsets. After such a turbulent week of college football, the Associated Press has released its latest batch of rankings.
Three teams inside the top 15 suffered losses on Saturday, as Florida, Texas, and Iowa State were all defeated by unranked teams. The surprising upsets have caused quite a rift in the latest rankings that will have massive effects on the College Football Playoff moving forward.
The Georgia Bulldogs were one of the teams to avoid an upset this weekend, as they handled the Kentucky Wildcats in Athens; the final score was 35-14, and the victory placed the Dawgs back in the win column following their week five loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Georgia will be on the road this Saturday as it travels to Auburn to take on the Tigers in its second road game of the 2025 season. The Bulldogs have not lost to the Tigers since the 2017 season and will be looking to extend their win streak over the unranked Tigers.
AP College Football Top 25 (Week 7)
