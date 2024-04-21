Kirby Smart Comments on new NCAA Football Rules
In-helmet communication, tablets, and two-minute warnings. Georgia and the rest of college football will have to adapt. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about the changes.
College football will look a little different in 2024. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved multiple new rules, including in-helmet communication for quarterbacks and one defender, a new two-minute warning, and tablets for sidelines.
"In games involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams, each school will have the option to use coach-to-player communications through the helmet to one player on the field. That player will be identified by having a green dot on the back midline of the player's helmet. The communication from the coach to the player will be turned off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first." - NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who is also the committee co-chair of the Football Rules Committee, spoke about the in-helmet changes last month.
“The intent is to get a little closer to what the NFL has done to allow communication,” said Smart. “It’ll allow communication with a quarterback and someone on defense, and we’ll find out where it takes us.”
The change should be a huge advantage for quarterbacks across college football, especially Carson Beck, who will now have Mike Bobo in his ear, telling him what the defense is doing until 15 seconds are left on the play clock.
