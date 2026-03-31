Kirby Smart Explains What Caused His Viral Hot Mic Moment From Spring Practice

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on his viral moment from spring practice earlier this week.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is one of college football's most recognizable head coaches and has become extremely well known for his high intensity and his fiery passion for the sport.

On multiple occasions, the head coach's intensity has been captured on camera. Whether it be pregame locker room speeches or clips captured from practice. More often than not, these moments have gone viral and have garnered reactions from fans, analysts, and even former players.

Some of the most humorous moments come when Smart is calling out certain players at practice and audio clips from these moments are often captured by Georgia students who are walking by the facility.

Smart had another moment go viral earlier this week, as a bystander captured video of the coach calling out transfer Amaris Williams over the microphone during a practice. The clip garnered numerous reactions from fans and analysts on social media.

Smart commented on the viral moment during a media availability and shared his thoughts on how he feels when clips from practice go viral for the public.

"I mean, it's not something we put out. It's something somebody else captured and put out, but I don't worry about it," said Smart. "We don't practice indoors so I don't worry about what other people think about our practices and what we do."

Smart also provided some clarity as to what happened on the play, noting that Amaris Williams actually had stepped on someone's foot and slipped on in practice, which ultimately resulted in Smart calling him out over the microphone.

"That play in particular, he [Williams] actually stepped on somebody's foot. So, it's probably not a fair assessment for him. Because when you step on someone's foot and slip, sometimes you get your ass whipped, and sometimes you just slip," said Smart. "But it certainly wasn't as bad as it seemed."

While viral moments from Georgia's practice can sometimes shape the way fans view the Bulldogs' program. Brief audio clips from practice rarely paint the entire picture, and should not be taken super seriously.

Smart and the Bulldogs will continue their spring practice preparations in the lead up to their inter-squad scrimmage, better known as "G-Day." This year's event will be held on Saturday, April 18th and will not be televised to the public.