Kirby Smart Exposes Georgia Football Newcomer at Spring Practice

Kirby Smart exposes one of Georgia football's newcomers during spring practice.

If there is one thing Georgia fans have come to know about head coach Kirby Smart over the years, it's that he does not hold back when it comes to coaching up his players. It often can be seen on the sidelines during games in the fall, but based on the stories that players tell, Coach Smart at practice is on another level.

Outsiders don't get an inside look at Georgia during practice very often, but every now and then, a video will circulate around of the internet of Coach Smart on the loud speaker coaching up one of his players. One of those videos has just recently made its way around the internet.

This time, it was Georgia newcomer Amaris Williams on the receiving end of one of Coach Smart's epic microphone moments.

"Eyiss [Williams]," Smart exclaimed over the microphone. "Elyiss destroyed Amaris [Williams]. Elyiss just destroyed Amaris. Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. Please don't put him in against the run. Please don't put him in against the run. Oh my god."

Kirby Smart Exposes Georgia Newcomer Amaris Williams at Practice

A. Williams transfered into Georgia this offseason from the Auburn Tigers . Following last season, it was clear the Bulldogs needed some help in the pass rush department, and Williams is expected to provide some help there on defense.

As for E. Williams, there has been a lot of buzz around his name since the start of last season. He quickly was inserted into Georgia's offense as a tru freshman, and his abilities at the tight end position shined very early in his career.

His towering size creates an automatic mismatch whenever he sets foot onto the field, and by the sound of that clip, it sounds like he is already making some massive waves heading into this sophomore season.

E. Williams first shined in his ability to climb the ladder and make contested catches. It's safe to assume that he will have an even bigger 2026 season and will be seeing a lot of action on the field when the fall rolls around.

The Bulldogs will host their annual spring scrimmage on April 18th at 1 PM ET Sanford Stadium. Addmission will cost $10 for fans that want to attend the even, and get their first look at this year's Georgia football squad.