Kirby Smart Hires Former Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back to Football Staff

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a former player to their defensive staff ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The 2026 offseason is in full swing as teams across the country iron out their rosters and ensure take they have a full coaching staff in place before the regular season begins. One team that has been diligently at work in assembling its coaching staff is the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldog have had a plethora of additions and departures thus far, and have made another addition to their defensive staff. According to report, the Dawgs have added Maurce Smith as a defensive analyst ahead of the 2026 season.

Smith’s name may ring a bell to Georgia has, as he was once a player for Kirby Smart. The defensive back began his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but transferred to Georgia ahead of the 2016 season, following Smart’s hire by the University of Georgia.

Maurice Smith’s Playing Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 26, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Clinton Lynch (22) runs past Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Maurice Smith (2) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Smith was an extremely consistent player in the Bulldog backfield during the 2016 season and delivered an iconic pick-six in Georgia’s win over the top-10 ranked Auburn Tigers. Smith’s touchdown would help Smart secure his first-ever top ten win.

Since was an unofficial member of the Bulldogs’ staff during the 2025 season, but has now emerged into a fulltime member this offseason. His familiarity with Smart’s system and the Georgia Bulldogs could be a massive addition for the defense.

Kirby Smart has not shied away from leaning on former Bulldog players to assist with the current roster, and has hired multiple former players to coaching roles. Players such as Jarvis Jones, Warren Ericson, Mike Bobo, and others have immensely contributed to the Bulldogs’ success over the years.

It should also be noted that oftentimes, analysts on Georgia’s staff oftentimes land major coaching jobs within a short time. The most famous example of this is Florida Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

While Smith’s addition may or may not result in his career advancement, his presence in Athens will almost certainly have a positive impact on the Bulldogs’ defense this upcoming season and the Dawgs will very likely have one of the country’s best defenses.

Georgia will begin its 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5th when they host Tennessee State for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.