Kirby Smart Previews the Spring QB Battle Between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi
The Georgia Bulldogs are at the start of spring practice as they enter the official start of the 2025 Football Season. Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Tuesday and previewed the QB battle.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for the start of spring practice on Tuesday afternoon. There are plenty of positions up for grabs as the Bulldogs begin practice, yet none will draw more attention than a potential quarterback battle between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi.
Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon before the Bulldogs take the field for the first time this spring and discussed what the rep share might look like between the two signal callers.
On QB Battle and Snap Share between
"As far as quarterback, it's just like every other position. Every day, you're fighting and trying to compete with the other guy. You think it's coach speak, but it's really not, in the spring, there is no depth chart. It's about getting reps, we got 4's getting reps this spring."
Gunner Stockton started the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame and competed at a high-level by all accounts. Though sacks created turnover opportunities for the Irish in the playoff loss for the Bulldogs.
Puglisi entered the Georgia program as a 4-star prospect. At 6'3, 210 pounds, Puglisi has immense arm talent and physical capabilities and they future appears bright for the former Massachusetts nattive.
