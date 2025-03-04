Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Chrsiten Miller Undergoes Surgery Ahead of Spring
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller recently underwent surgery ahead of the Bulldogs' spring practice.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller recently underwent surgery to repair a shoulder injury that he suffered early into the 2024 season. Miller reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder during the Bulldogs' contest against UMass and played through the injury for the remainder of the Dawgs' season.
Miller's recovery will likely keep him sidelined during much of the Bulldogs' spring practice and he will most likely miss Georgia's annual spring game, "G-Day." However, the Bulldogs remain extremely optimistic that he will be available for the Dawgs' 2025 regular season.
During Georgia's turbulent 2024 season, Miller was one of the more consistent members of the Bulldogs' roster. He recorded a career high for both tackles, sacks, and was extremely disruptive on opposing offense's line of scrimmage. Despite being draft elligable at the conclusion of the 2024 season, Miller elected to return for 2025 and is one of the Dawgs' more highly anticpated members of the roster.
Miller and the Bulldogs will begin their campaing for the 2025 season on August 30th when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. Georgia is undefeated in season openers under Kirby Smart and has not lost a home contest since the 2019 season.
