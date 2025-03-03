New York Giants Selected Georgia's Jared Wilson in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The New York Giants selected former Georgia center Jared Wilson in the latest NFL mock draft.
The NFL Combine has concluded as the next major step for players and coaches of the offseason is the 2025 NFL Draft. As selection day grows closer and closer, experts and analysts have begun updating their mock drafts.
According to a mock draft from Pro Football and Sports Network, the New York Giants are predicted to select Georgia's Jared Wilson as the 104th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft. Wilson was the Bulldogs' starting center for a large part of the 2024 season and was repeatedly praised for his athleticism. His preformance at this year's NFL Combine turned the attention of scouts and coaches alike.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage times for this event will be released as further details emerge.
Jared Wilson 2025 NFL Combine Results:
- Height: 6030
- Weight: 310
- Hand Size: 10 3/4"
- Arm Length: 32 3/8"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.84
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: 32"
- Broad Jump: 9'4"
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
