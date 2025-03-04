Atlanta Falcons Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Atlanta Falcons select Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker in the latest NFL mock draft.
Georgia EDGE/LB Jalon Walker didn't work out in Indianapolis, Indiana at the NFL Scouting Combine. Though he hasn't exactly seen a hit in his NFL Draft Stock per the latest NFL Mock Drafts. In the latest NFL Mock Draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid, Walker was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Falcons.
"Atlanta finished 31st in the NFL in sacks (31) and hasn't had a player reach double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley Jr. in 2016," Reid wrote. "Walker can provide the Falcons with quick pass-rush help. He finished with 6.5 sacks this season, and his 17.1% pressure rate was fifth in the FBS. He's a bit of a tweener at 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds, but the Falcons need a chaos creator behind the line of scrimmage. Walker can be used in multiple ways as an aggressive edge defender who frequently changes alignment."
Walker told the media in Indy that he's being talked to and asked about potentially playing that same "hybrid" role on Sunday's that he did on Saturday's for Georgia as well. Walker was simply unpredictable during his time in Athens. Defenses had to prepare for Jalon Walker the inside linebacker on early downs and Jalon Walker the EDGE rusher on obvious passing downs. He says playing that "Chess piece role" is not only what's best for him, but what's best for the team that drafts him as well.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jalon Walker told the media in Indy that he plans to attend the first round of the NFL Draft in person. So, there's reason to believe that Walker is not only a statistical lock for the first round, he's likely received assurances from teams that he will certainly be taken on the first night of the draft. Walker is expected to be a full participant at Georgia's pro day.
