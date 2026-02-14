Joe Judge Clarifies ‘Out of Context’ Fatherhood Comments From Trinidad Chambliss Hearing

Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a sixth year of eligibility in Mississippi state court earlier this week, as Judge Robert Whitwell ruled that the Rebels star met NCAA criteria to receive a medical redshirt for an extra season of college football.

At the heart of Chambliss’s argument for an extra year of eligibility was a lost 2022 season at Ferris State due to respiratory issues caused by sleep apnea. Chambliss did not play a snap that season.

As part of the hearing on Thursday, Ole Miss assistant coach Joe Judge testified on Chambliss’s behalf, attempting to argue that a denial of an extra year of college football would cause irreparable harm to the quarterback’s draft prospects. When asked specifically about the importance of sleep to a college football player, Judge gave a poorly worded answer, which included a controversial example about “pregnant significant others.”

NEW: Ole Miss coach Joe Judge tells pregnant partners of players during the season that the father has to play good football.



“He needs to be in another room, detached… he ain’t waking up for midnight feedings.” pic.twitter.com/LQG7t0fQtX — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) February 12, 2026

“We would have to educate significant others who may have been pregnant during the season, or were going to have a baby during the season,” Judge said. “And you would have to educate them on, you have this baby in the middle of the season, that father has to play good football. And it’s a day-by-day production business. He has to be ready to perform and go out there and play. And when I say that is, you need to let him sleep. He needs to be in the other room, detached. You have to explain to the mother, ‘Hey listen, he ain’t waking up for midnight feedings.’ After the season, he’s a full metal jacket. He can change every diaper, but in season, he’s got to have a different priority.”

Judge was ripped on social media for his testimony, which he believes was taken out of context. He posted a statement on his personal X account on Saturday, defending his comments in an effort to provide some clarity.

“Some of my comments from Thursday have been taken out of context, so I’d like to provide some clarity,” Judge said in a statement on X. “In a discussion about Trinidad’s sleep apnea, I was trying to point out the importance the NFL places on sleep for recovery and performance in addition to the education of balancing family dynamics during the football season. These are discussions I was a part of at the professional level from veteran players based on their own experience managing similar situations. These are not discussions we’ve had at the collegiate level. As a husband and father of four children, I understand those challenges first hand and would never diminish the commitment to family. We share that same dedication to family with our players and always support them through any challenges they face in their personal lives.”

Ultimately, Judge’s testimony didn’t hurt Chambliss, as he was granted an injunction to return to the field for Ole Miss in 2026, where the Rebels will look to become one of the top teams in the SEC once again in Year 1 of the Pete Golding era.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated