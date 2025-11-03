Kirby Smart Provides an Update on the Injury Status of Jordan Hall
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has provided an update on the injury status of Jordan Hall.
The Georgia Bulldogs picked up another win this past weekend against the Florida Gators by a final score of 24-20. The Dawgs have now won five straight against the Gators and Kirby Smart's dominance against Georgia rivals has continued.
Georgia had to play a large portion of the game on Saturday without some of their defensive starters. Safety KJ Bolden was ejected from the match after a targeting call was confirmed against him in the first half. On top of that, defensive lineman Jordan Hall left the game in the first half with what appeared to be a leg injury.
Hall did not return to the game and had to be helped off the field. Following Saturday's game, head coach Kirby Smart said he did not yet know the severity of Hall's injury. On Monday, during a press conference, Smart provided an update on Hall. Here is what he had to say:
"Jordan will be out for some time, not sure how long," Smart said on Monday.
Georgia Football Injury Update
Two other Dawgs that were injured during Saturday's game were cornerback Demello Jones and linebacker Chris Cole. Smart provided updates on both of them as well.
"Chris Cole, we have a chance to get back this week," Smart said. "Might be a little limited today.
Demello, surprisingly, is better than what we thought, a little soreness in the elbow."
Hall has been a big-time playmaker for the Bulldogs this season. He has provided a veteran presence on the field for a defense that is both young and inexperienced at some positions. With the final portion of the schedule coming up, the Dawgs will be hopeful to get Hall back in the lineup to help ensure their chances of making the college football playoff this season.
This season, Hall has racked up 12 tackles and two tackles for loss for the Bulldogs up front. After missing a large portion of last season due to patellar tendonitis, this was the first season Hall has had the opportunity to be a consistent face on defense. Unfortunately for him, another injury might keep him on the sidelines for a little bit.
Georgia's next matchup this season is on the road against Mississippi State. It is Georgia's final true road game of the season. Georgia's final conference game of the year will be played the following week at home against the Texas Longhorns. After that, it's a home game against Charlotte and then a neutral-site matchup against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
This weekend's game against Mississippi State is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. An official game time has not yet been announced for their game against Texas, but will likely be announced later in the week.