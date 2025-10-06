Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update on Georgia Offensive Lineman Monroe Freeling
Head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on offensive lineman Monroe Freeling.
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for another weekend of SEC play as they will make the trip down to Auburn for a rivalry matchup. The Dawgs got back into the win column last weekend against Kentucky and are hoping to keep the momentum rolling into this week.
Unfortunately for Georgia, they suffered several injuries during the Kentucky game. One of which was starting left tackle Monroe Freeling, who left the game with a lower body injury and did not return. Head coach Kirby Smart took the podium on Monday to preview the Auburn game, and he provided an injury update on Freeling. Here is what he had to say:
"Monroe has an ankle prolly not as severe as we thought no surgery. Hopeful we get him back. Think there’s a chance."
Freeling is in his second year starting for Georgia and has been a valuable piece to the offensive line this year. The Dawgs are already starting two true freshman in the forms of Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover, and if Freeling can't go this weekend, they will likely play Bo Hughley, who filled in for Freeling during the Kentucky game. Hughley is a redshirt sophomore and has started to get a good amount of playing time this season.
The Bulldogs have managed to remain a relatively healthy team thus far, but as they get deeper into conference play, it will be hard to remain as that. With two more games remaining until the team's second bye week, Georgia will have to hope they stay away from injuries as much as possible.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily