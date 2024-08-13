Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update to Bulldogs Roster During Fall Camp
As the Georgia Bulldogs continue their fall camp, head coach Kirby Smart has provided an update on the roster.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their fall training camp as they prepare for the upcoming college football season. Head coach Kirby Smart recently spoke with the media to provide an update on the roster. Despite a handful of tough practices, the Dawgs' roster has remained relatively healthy and has even seen a return of some major players.
Running back Branson Robinson is one of the players who has returned from an injury. After missing the entire 2023 due to a knee injury, the running back has reportedly been a full participant in practices and has shown excellent promise ahead of the 2024 season.
As the Bulldogs continue their fall camp, preventing injuries and keeping as many players as possible healthy will be a must. Georgia’s 2024 schedule has been tabbed by many as one of the hardest Bulldog schedules of all time and will require as many healthy players as possible to have a shot at another national title.
Georgia Bulldogs Fall Camp Injury Update
- Roderick Robinson has been dealing with a little bit of a toe issue.
- Jared Wilson is doing well, he's dealing with a bit of Achilles tendinitis.
- Chaz Chambliss is dealing with a hamstring tightness that's been bothering him.
- RB, Branson Robinson - Will start practice without limitation but there will be a monitor on him.
- DL, Jordan Hall - Jordan Hall had a stress fracture in his tibia and he has had the same injury on the other shin it seems. He's had the same injury to the left and the right. He's going to be back but we don't know the timeline of that.
- DB, Chris Peal - Had Labrum surgery this offseason.
- LB, Smael Mondon - Is able to do some stuff, not everything. He's almost back.
- DL, Warren Brinson - Achiles tendon, he will be in and out. We injected it and he should be back shortly
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
