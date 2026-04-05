Former Georgia Bulldogs Player Shares Hilarious Kirby Smart Practice Story

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller reveals a hilarious Kirby Smart story from the Dawgs practice.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is one of college football's most renowned coaches and is extremely well-known for his fiery passion and fierce coaching style. This has resulted in numerous humorous stories from former players.

More often than not, stories about Smart often entail a moment when Smart ruthlessly berates a player on the microphone. However, the latest story shows a bit more of the head coach's humorous side.

Recently, former defensive lineman Christen Miller met with Overtime to discuss some of his favorite moments from his time under Smart. The former Bulldog revealed an encounter between him and Smart ahead of one practice that perfectly displays Smart's humor.

Christen Miller Shares Hilarious Story About Kirby Smart

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) sacks Tennessee Tech quarterback Jordyn Potts (5) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Kirby [Smart] has said some crazy, out of pocket stuff. Coach is crazy," said Miller. "But the funniest thing he ever said to me, we have a lot of encounters. So one day, I was like 'Damn coach, you're looking small as hell today.' He said 'Not if I stand on my wallet.' and I was just like damn."

During his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, Miller was a force within the Bulldogs' interior defensive line. His efforts helped Georgia reached some impressive milestones and the former Dawg is expected to receive a very high selection in this year's NFL Draft.

Miller's play style is not the only thing that made him so well-liked though, the defensive lineman also possesses and infectious personality that helped him become such a fan-favorite. Which makes his numerous encounters with Smart so humorous.

As a former player himself, Smart is well-renowned for his ability to connect with his players and has extremely strong connections with all the members of his roster. His ability to not only coach his players hard, but also crack jokes with them, displays his connection perfectly.

With the Bulldogs gearing up for another season under Smart's tutelage, the likelihood that humorous encounters will continue between the head coach and his players remains extremely high.

The Bulldogs will continue their offseason preparations in the lead up to the beginning of the 2026 regular season. The Dawgs will return to action on Saturday, September 5th, when they host Tennessee State for their season opener.