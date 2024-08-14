Kirby Smart Talks the Deterioration of College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs are on an unprecedented run under head coach Kirby Smart. It's been 39 straight regular season wins for the Bulldogs, they've won two out of the last three national titles, and they haven't finished outside the top-5 in the final AP Rankings since 2020. They are the No. 1 ranked team entering the 2024 season and they are inarguably at the top of the sport.
Which makes Kirby Smart's comments on Tuesday that much more concerning.
Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Tuesday and expressed his concern for what he deemed the "deterioration" of the game of football. Kirby Smart, and his colleuges, believe that their roster are comprised with fewer and fewer "winnable" football players on an annual basis.
"We are nowhere near close to where we need to be. I feel like we have less depth than we've ever had, and that's kind of a common theme talking to other coaches I talk to. I call it the deterioration of football. Every year we've been here, I feel like we've had more players capable of going in and play winning football, and every year that [number] goes down. So, we have to keep working to increase that number."
Smart continued later in the press conference on the topic, mentioning that it's a "trickle up" effect on the sport. College Football programs are receiving prospects from high school programs.
"I don't know if it's transfer portal or the deterioration of football. Could be less people playing. High school's not having as much of an opportunity to develop kids because their practice regimen and practice schedule is tougher. It's a trickle-up effect, so we get the guys coming from the high school level."
One would imagine if Kirby Smart feels that the sport's talent is deteriorating, a man who's hasn't signed a recruiting class outside of the top-3 in the consensus rankings since 2017, the rest of the sport likely shares a similar sentiment.
