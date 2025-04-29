Georgia Named Top 10 Finalist For Four Star DL Prospect Kendall Guervil
Georgia makes the top 10 for defensive lineman from Fort Myers (FL), Kendall Guervill. The Bulldogs are in major competition with SEC powers to land the services of Guervil, who announced his finalists. His top 10 includes Georgia, Texas, USC, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Miami, Louisville, North Carolina, and Florida State. Guervill held 28 offers before narrowing down his list.
Guervil will get his official visit schedule started with Florida State and Georgia on May 30th, Florida on June 13th, and Texas on June 20th. He picked up an offer from the Bulldogs last May and Georgia has remained in contention to land him.
According to 247Sports Composite, Guervil is a four-star prospect, the No. 17 DL, the No. 19 player in Florida, and the No. 145 player nationally. The 6’5 and 310-pound defensive tackle is an effective run-stopper who can clog up space and running lanes. He moves well for his size and is a terror in the backfield, and set career-highs this past season with Fort Myers.
He finished his junior season with 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. He had one of his best games in the season opener against Mariner (FL), where he finished with 11 tackles and four tackles for loss. He recorded a season-high 13 tackles against Riverdale (FL) Guervil had four games where he finished with nine or more tackles in 2024.
Guervil has improved his stats every season he has been a starter for Fort Myers, nearing doubling his tackles and tackles for loss from his 2023 season. He has amassed 165 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over the course of his career. The Bulldogs have their work cut out, but they have a rich pedigree of attracting and developing high-end talent at the defensive line in the Kirby Smart era.
