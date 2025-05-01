Jontavius Wyman Explains Why He Decommitted from Georgia, Flipped to Miami
Jontavius Wyman, a 2026 defensive back, discusses why he decided to decommit from Georgia and commit to Miami.
The 2026 recruiting class is starting to heat up and the Georgia Bulldogs are currently in pursuit of some major names in the cycle. However, earlier in April, they lost one of their commits as Jontavius Wyman elected to flip to Miami.
Georgia Bulldogs on SI caught up with the 2026 defensive back out of Jonesboro High School on Thursday and asked him what went into the decision to back off of his pledge to the Dawgs.
"The connection was really getting weird. It was weakening over time," Wyman said. "I was talking to my family and then just letting them know that I was thinking about opening things back up. And ,of course, they agreed with it. So, I mean, as time was overcome, even when I was committed Miami was always pushing. They were always the number two school. So once I decommitted, they came to a spotlight. Every single day, they text me, make sure that I'm good, you know, checking up on me. So, I mean, I mess with coaching staff, heavy. The coaching staff, the DBs coach, they have recruited me like since they were at a their own individual schools, and then when they all just came to one school, it was just almost like a team effort."
Wyman went on to confirm that his recruitment is shut down and that he is locked in with the Hurricanes.
The Georgia native is rated as a four-star prospect, the 196th-best player in the country, the 20th-best cornerback in the class and the 25th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
