Kirby Smart Tells Fans Georgia Will Wear Alternate Jerseys If They Can Do One Thing

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals that the Georgia Bulldogs will wear alternate jerseys this season if fans can do one thing.

In today's age of Georgia Football, there are very few things for fans to complain about. Head coach Kirby Smart and his staff has ushered in an era of dominance around the sport that has yet to be seen by Bulldog fans.

However, there is one major decision that Smart has made, which some fans seem to be extremely critical of. That is, the lack of alternate jerseys that the Bulldogs wear on game days. Despite not wearing alternate uniforms, there appears to be an abundance of combinations available.

Multiple photos of different uniform combinations have surfaced online of recruits wearing alternate uniforms, and the combinations have gone viral on a multitude of occasions for their look. However, despite the outcry from fans, the Dawgs have rarely worn alternate uniforms.

The lack of alternate uniform combinations has resulted in a perception that head coach Kirby Smart has a massive aversion to wearing them. However, Smart made his stance abundantly clear on the matter during a spring practice media presser earlier this week.

Kirby Smart Makes Stance on Alternate Uniforms Known

2026 DL prospect Anthony Lonon Jr. during a recruiting visit to the University of Georgia. | University of Georgia Athletic Association

"I hear all that stuff all the time, the chatter online about how I supposedly hate that stuff [alternate jerseys]. But that's never been my stance. Just because somebody doesn't do something, doesn't mean they don't like it," said Smart. "For me, I focus on the guys that are playing the game. I care more about winning the game, than what you wear."

The head coach not only confirmed his stance on the jerseys, but also made a humorous concession with fans that the Bulldogs would wear them during the 2026 regular season, should Georgia fans be able to achieve a certain feat.

"Our guys have brought it up several times, and I know a lot of people have brought it up," said Smart. "But I am so sick of hearing about it. To be honest with you, if they can triple our subscribers to Glory, Glory, I'll wear the sh*t. So if they can get that done by G-Day, I'll be all about it."

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You heard Coach Smart!



Triple our subscribers by G-Day 2026 to make alternate jerseys a reality!



Subscribe Today:https://t.co/wXtbeLbwkj pic.twitter.com/5ajKkiT0EM — GloryGlory (@GloryGloryGA) March 17, 2026

The Bulldogs will hold their annual G-Day scrimmage this year on Saturday, April 18th. Whether this year's event will be nationally televised currently remains unclear. However, Smart confirmed that the format of this year's scrimmage will be similar to previous G-Days.