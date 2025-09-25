LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Equipment Staff Hints at Possibility of Wearing Black Jerseys
The Georgia Bulldogs' equipment staff has released another video hinting at the possibility of wearing black jerseys against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs are a little more than 48 hours away from their week five matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This will be the first meeting between these two programs in Athens, Georgia since the 2015 season.
As this highly anticipated matchup draws near, more details, including injury reports, broadcast crews, and other information, have been released. However, there is one detail that has been kept a secret up until this point.
The Bulldogs' jersey combination for this game has yet to be announced, creating some speculation among fans that the Bulldogs may wear their iconic black jerseys. If suspicions weren't high enough, the Georgia equipment staff's social media team recently released a video hinting at Black jerseys.
In the video, the staff can be seen packing Georgia's equipment, such as helmets, pants, and other things. However, the video intentionally omits revealing the color of jerseys. Could this be a hint that the Dawgs will be black in Saturday? Or is this another classic troll job from the Bulldogs' equipment staff?
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
