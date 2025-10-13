Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report Following Auburn Game
Head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia's injury report following the Auburn game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a win over the Auburn Tigers on the road to move to 3-1 in conference play. They now are faced with a game against Ole Miss this weekend in Sanford Stadium.
One of Georgia's biggest goals right now is to continue to get and stay healthy. Offensive linemen Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene were banged up entering the Auburn game. Freeling was able to play through an ankle injury and Greene has missed several games this year due to injury.
Head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Monday to preview Georgia's matchup against Ole Miss, and in the midst of his time at the podium, he provided an injury update on his roster.
Kirby Smart Updates Georgia's Injury Report
- Monroe Freeling: "Guts. Toughness. Grit. I mean, if you'd told me after watching him Wednesday, Thursday, when he tried to run and work out, I mean, I was questioning whether we should bring him on the trip."
- Chauncey Bowens: "[His leg] bothered him some last week, but it never got to the point that he wasn't going to be able to play. ... He should be fine."
The Bulldogs have been playing some young players on the offensive line this season, so making sure that Freeling and Greene are ready to go is a big boost to the position. True freshmen Juan Gaston and Donnie Glover have been good players for the Dawgs this season, but Georgia would probably like to avoid going any younger upfront if they can avoid it.
As for the matchup against Ole Miss, the Rebels are one of the few conference teams that Coach Smart has a losing record to. They handed him a loss in his first year as Georgia's head coach to which he then avenged in 2023 at home. However, last season Ole Miss got Georgia again on the road, and now they meet again for a ranked matchup.
It is one of the biggest games of the weekend as Ole Miss is currently undefeated. College Gameday has announced they will be in town for the matchup as well. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. This will be Georgia's final game before their second bye week of the season and before Georgia heads down to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators in the annual World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail party.