Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Ahead of Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) run the ball as Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images / Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

Head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury report update ahead of Georgia vs Georgia Tech.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play their final game of the regular season this week as the Bulldogs will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Friday. Georgia has not lost to Georgia Tech since Kirby Smart's first season at Georgia in 2016, and they will look to keep that streak alive this week.

Smart met with the media on Monday to preview the matchup, and he also provided an update on some injuries. Several players did not play this past weekend against Charlotte. Most notably, linebacker CJ Allen, who is dealing with a leg injury from the Texas game, and center Drew Bobo, who is still dealing with a laceration on his hand from the Mississippi State game.

Here are the update Coach Smart provided during his press conference on Monday.

Georgia Football Injury Report Update:

Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates his sack as Auburn Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates his sack as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • CJ Allen: "He's working his tail off this best he can to be available when he can."
  • Drew Bobo: "They both are doing great, they are both readily available."
  • Earnest Greene: "They both are doing great, they are both readily available."
  • Chauncey Bowens: "He looks good."
  • Kyron Jones: "We were hopeful to get him back last week, still dealing with pain down there in the ankle."

Georgia will be hopeful to get Allen back at least by the time postseason play arrives. Allen has been the headliner of Georgia's defense this season and has been one of the best defenders in the country. The Dawgs certainly have plenty of talent in the room to try and overcome Allen's absence, but they are definitely better off when he is on the field and healthy.

All things considered, with it being the final week of the regular season, Georgia is a pretty healthy team. And as they approach the college football playoffs, there isn't much you could ask for.

As for if Allen will play this weekend against Georgia Tech, it wouldn't be surprising if Georgia decided to keep him on the sideline for another week. It could be a "break glass in case of emergency" type of situation, but with the playoffs on the horizon for the Bulldogs, it might be in their best interest to rest him for as long as possible to make sure he is good to go for when postseason play arrives.

Georgia is set to play this Friday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM and will be broadcasted on ABC. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech on Friday last season in Sanford Stadium in a game that went to eight overtimes.

