The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly - Georgia's Dominant Win Over Mississippi State
Unpacking everything good, bad, and ugly from the Georgia Bulldogs dominant road win against Mississippi State.
The Georgia Bulldogs added another win to their 2025 season totals this afternoon as they took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 41-21. The contest was Georgia's final road game against an SEC opponent this regular season. Georgia's victory marked the sixth straight over Mississippi State and improved the Dawgs' series record to 22-6.
As the dust settles on another Georgia football victory, Bulldogs on SI has brought its full analysis of the good, the bad, and the ugly from Georgia's victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
The Good: Nate Frazier and the Running Game
The Bulldogs came into the 2025 season with the notion that they were going to be able to run the football. Much like they have all season, the Dawgs were able to turn in an extremely effective rushing game, which totaled over 300 yards on the day.
Georgia's rushing efforts this afternoon were headlined by running back Nate Frazier, who turned in a career day with 181 yards on just 12 carries. His performance was headlined by an extremely impressive 59-yard rushing touchdown in the second half.
The Bad: 3rd Down Defense
Though it was not the worst 3rd down performance the Dawgs defense has turned in this season, Mississippi State finished the afternoon converting half of their third down opportunities. As Georgia continues its 2025 campaign, lowering this statistic will be a must should the Dawgs have aspirations of reaching the national championship.
The Ugly: First Quarter Start
While the Dawgs were dominant in the final three quarters of the game, the team once again found itself in a hole after poor play in the first quarter. A lengthy first drive by Mississippi State, and a goal line fumble by Georgia forced the Dawgs to climb out of a 7-3 deficit on the road.
While it was not a losing effort, Georgia will need to be much more efficient at the beginning of their games moving forward, as the competition will only become stiffer and the margins will only become smaller.
The Bulldogs will be back in action this Saturday, as they return to Athens, Georgia, to take on the Texas Longhorns in Sanford Stadium. This will be the first game ever played between these two schools in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m.