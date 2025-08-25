Kirby Smart Updates Injury Status of Brett Thorson Ahead of Marshall Matchup
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updates the injury status of punter Brett Thorson ahead of the week one matchup.
Game week has officially arrived for the Georgia Bulldogs as they will play Marshall this Saturday in Sanford Stadium. To kick off the week, head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday to preview the matchup and discuss his football team before they officially kick off the season.
One of the topics Coach Smart discussed while at the podium was the injury status of punter Brett Thorson. Here is what he had to say:
"He has continued to kick, and I don’t know if he’s going to be kicking in this game," Smart said. "He’s punting more every day in terms of reps, but he’s not done a lot of LIVE kicking. It will be one of those things we decide by the end of the week."
Thorson suffered an ACL injury during the SEC Championship game against Texas when trying to tackle a returner out of bounds. Drew Miller served as the team's punter during Thorson's absence and will likely do so again on Saturday if Thorson can't go.
Georgia will play Marshall at 3:30 PM on Saturday in Athens, GA. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN. Mike Monaco will handle play-by-play responsibilities for Saturday's contest, while Kirk Morrison will share the booth, handling color commentary. Dawn Davenport will be responsible for sideline reporting.
Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has not lost a season opener and is on a more than 30-game win streak in their home venue.
