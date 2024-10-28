Ladd McConkey Says 'Georgia Prepared Me for This' After Stellar Game for Chargers
Former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey paid his respects to his former team after an incredible performance for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Georgia Bulldogs were off this week but plenty of the program's former players were doing their things this weekend in the NFL. Former wide receiver Ladd McConkey might have had the biggest day out of all of them though. The Los Angeles Chargers won 28-6 and McConkey was a big reason why.
The former Georgia wide receiver finished his day with six receptions, 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns. One of them was a quintessential McConkey touchdown that Georgia fans became very familiar with during his time in college. A deep ball where McConkey catches it, makes a defender miss and then turns on the jets to outrun everyone to the end zone.
McConkey was interviewed following the game and one reporter described his performance as 'effortless' or at least that's how he makes it look. The former Bulldog's response to that had everything to do with his former team.
"I mean I feel like it's definitely been a transition," said McConkey. "I don't know if I would say effortless but I feel like Coach [Kirby] Smart and everybody at Georgia prepared me for this. We practice hard at Georgia, we take game reps so now it's just transitioning over here."
McConkey now has 30 receptions on the season for 376 yards and four touchdowns. He was an early second round pick for the Chargers this past offseason and it looks like that selection is paying off in a major way already.
