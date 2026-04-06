Latest NFL Mock Draft - Two Georgia Bulldogs Stay Home With Atlanta Falcons

The NFL draft is quickly approaching and the Georgia Bulldogs have a long list of names who will be hoping to hear their name called this year. Several of them are expected to be drafted within the first few rounds.

The Athletic recently dropped their latest three round mock draft, and they had four total former Bulldogs being selected. Two of them were in the first round.

The first Georgia player on the list was Monroe Freeling being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 13th overall pick. Freeling has shot up draft boards since the NFL combine, and it feels safe to say he is a lock to be a first-round pick this year.

The second Dawg on the list was CJ Allen, being selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 20th overall pick. Allen isn't quite a first-round lock for this year, but there is certainly a good chance that he could be selected within the first 32 picks.

"Kirby Smart’s prototype for what a Georgia linebacker should be, Allen is not only a dynamic playmaker all over the box, but also a coach on the field who could wear the green dot as a rookie," Baumgardner wrote.

The next two picks in the mock draft that make this one interesting for Georgia fans is the Atlanta Falcons selecting not one, but two former Bulldogs.

Atlanta Falcons Select Two Georgia Bulldogs in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The first one is defensive lineman Christen Miller being selected by the Falcons with the 48th overall pick in the second round. The Falcons took Jalon Walker in the first round last year and addressed a major need and Miller would be a good fit to help out on the interior of the defensive line.

Baumgardner then had the Falcons select wide receiver Zachariah Branch in the third round with the 79th overall pick. The Falcons are in need of another wide receiver to go alongside Drake London, and Branch would slide right into the slot position if this is the direction the Falcons go.

"A bulldog in college, Branch is my favorite Georgia receiver prospect since Ladd McConkey," Baumgardner wrote. "And though the two are different players, they provide a similar service: being extremely dependable and crafty after the catch."

The Falcons went a long time without drafting a Bulldog within the first few rounds until Walker broke that trend. So perhaps the Falcons take it to another level and draft two Bulldogs within the first three rounds this year.