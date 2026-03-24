Latest NFL Mock Draft - Georgia Bulldogs Draft Stocks Settling In

Former Georgia Bulldogs are starting to see their NFL draft stock's settle in.

With a little less than a month left until the NFL draft, mock drafts are beginning to settle in on where each prospect is likely to land in this year's draft. The Georgia Bulldogs have multiple players projected to be drafted within the first two rounds, and are being projected around the same range pretty consistently.

ESPN's Field Yates released his latest two-round mock draft and he had three former Bulldogs going within the first 64 picks.

Georgia Bulldogs Land 3 Players in Latest Two Round NFL Mock Draft

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has consistently been the first former Dawg off the board. Some have projected him as high as sixth overall to the Cleveland Browns, but Yates has him projected to go 13th overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

"The Rams don't have many glaring needs, so there's an argument for them to draft a player who can boost their Super Bowl odds immediately," Yates wrote. "However, Freeling is too good of a prospect to pass up if the board fell this way. He has the most upside of any offensive lineman in this draft, with excellent size (6-7, 315 pounds) and athleticism (4.93-second 40-yard dash)."

Seems there is a chance Freeling is either a top-10 pick or one of the first players off the board right outside of the top-10 this year.

The next Bulldog off the list consistently is linebacker CJ Allen. Yates had him going 34th overall to the Buffalo Bills in the second round.

"The Bills have a significant need at inside linebacker and still get to address it despite moving back eight spots," Yates wrote. "Allen is the second-best linebacker in my rankings; he's a physical player with good range and ability to spot drop into coverage. He added 3.5 sacks in 2025, too."

There's a world where Allen is a late first round pick, and if that doesn't happen, he seems like a safe bet to be one of the first players off the board on day two of the draft.

Next up on the list is defensive tackle Christen Miller. Some might have Zachariah Branch going before Miller, but Yates had Miller going 44th overall to the Jets.

"Miller would help fill the void created when the team traded away Quinnen Williams," said Yates. "Miller is a brick wall at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds, using his length to get his arms up in passing lanes and his strength to help collapse the interior of the pocket."

It seems Miller has safely solidifed himself as one of the best day two defensive tackles in this year's draft class. When and where he goes on day two is the better question.